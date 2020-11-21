The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $29.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.73.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

