The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 127.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $724.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $700.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

