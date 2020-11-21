The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $178.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scotts Miracle-Gro swung to profits in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Adjusted earnings and sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to benefit from synergies of the Sunlight Supply acquisition. The buyout provides Scotts Miracle-Gro with modern and cost-efficient supply chain. Moreover, the company’s prospects in the hydroponic products appear bright in the long term. The company is likely to gain from long-term prospects and cost-saving opportunities associated with the Hawthorne division. Moreover, the company is gaining from the new line of organic plant food products. Efforts to lower debt is also encouraging. However, the company’s high SG&A expenses and increased investments in Hawthorne are exerting pressure on its margins. Higher capital expenditure and stretched valuation are other concerns.”

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $179.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after buying an additional 50,559 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.