The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Reaches $22.67 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $4.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020245 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,258,841 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.