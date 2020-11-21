The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.32 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SGE opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 685.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.77. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.
In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64).
The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.
Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.