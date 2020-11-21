The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.32 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SGE opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 685.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.77. The Sage Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($38,280.64).

SGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 637 ($8.32).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

