The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE OLB opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80. The OLB Group has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on The OLB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

