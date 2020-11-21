The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 62,793 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comerica were worth $35,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 117.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Comerica by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

