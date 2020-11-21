The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,449 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.