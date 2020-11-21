The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,449 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.
Shares of PSA stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $240.75.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.
