The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,096,683 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,096,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $703,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.