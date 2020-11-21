The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $45,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

