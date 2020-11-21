The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,079 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $42,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 54,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 59.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,007,000 after acquiring an additional 93,491 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 24.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Truist lowered shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

