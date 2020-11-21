The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.26% of Xylem worth $39,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $94.38 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

