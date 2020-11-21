The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $45.11 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $45,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $205.62 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

