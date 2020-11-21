The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 51,574 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.24% of Valero Energy worth $43,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

