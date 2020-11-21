The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of ANSYS worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $318.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

