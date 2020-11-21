The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading 5.9% Higher

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.21. 7,952,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 5,906,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after buying an additional 1,276,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 815,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

