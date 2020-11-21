The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 337,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 407,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Lovesac in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

The company has a market cap of $427.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Lovesac by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

