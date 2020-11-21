The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €91.20 ($107.29) on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of €93.26 and a 200 day moving average of €106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.99.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

