The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $70,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

NYSE GS opened at $223.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

