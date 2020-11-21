The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $245.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday. 140166 lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.03.

Shares of BA opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $166.89. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 14.9% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 551.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

