The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.58 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

