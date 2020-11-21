The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
GDV opened at $20.38 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
