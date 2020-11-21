The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

GDV opened at $20.38 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

