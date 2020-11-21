The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Director John Irvin Sells 12,500 Shares

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of The ExOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $207.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

