The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director James A. Mitarotonda Buys 2,600 Shares

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00.

EML opened at $21.54 on Friday. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Eastern by 5.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Eastern by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Eastern by 133.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of The Eastern by 10.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Eastern in the first quarter worth $76,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

