The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Children’s Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PLCE stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

