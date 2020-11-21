The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

PLCE opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Children’s Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

