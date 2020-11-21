The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Brink’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -259.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 938.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2,650.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

