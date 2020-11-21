The Boeing’s (BA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $174.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.03.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $374.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.