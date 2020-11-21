The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.59.
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$63.48 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.16%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
