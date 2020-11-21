The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$66.04 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.59.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$63.48 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.7800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.