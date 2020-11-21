The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WTER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on The Alkaline Water in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 252,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

