TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 268,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 225,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several analysts recently commented on TFFP shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,632,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn sold 63,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,008,862.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,278 shares in the company, valued at $338,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,161 shares of company stock worth $2,953,963 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.