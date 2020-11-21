Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price decreased by Bank of America to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.07.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $489.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.32. Tesla has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $508.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $353,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Tesla by 80.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.