Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 633.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 150.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 40.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.07.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $489.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $508.61. The company has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

