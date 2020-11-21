Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of TEX opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 189.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,955 shares of company stock worth $77,253 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 172.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

