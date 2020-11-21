Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Cut to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$28.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

TGZ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

Get Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) alerts:

TGZ opened at C$14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.29. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 142.77. Teranga Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.