Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $390.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $381.12 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.20 and its 200-day moving average is $335.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.