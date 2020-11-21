Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 109.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 522,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

