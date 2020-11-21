Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.07.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

