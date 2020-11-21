TD Securities Lowers Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) to Tender

TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of DII.B opened at C$14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.08. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.60 million and a PE ratio of -22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

