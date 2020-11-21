TD Securities Lowers Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) to Tender

TD Securities downgraded shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of DII.B opened at C$14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.08. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.60 million and a PE ratio of -22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Dorel Industries
