TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527,550 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of MetLife worth $52,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

