TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 734,895 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,604,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 734,895 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $55,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 592,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $38.19 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

