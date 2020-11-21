TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 244,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $60,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 283,002 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

