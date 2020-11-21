TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,354 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Align Technology worth $50,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,089 shares of company stock valued at $73,298,611. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $446.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

