TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,868,137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

NYSE:XOM opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

