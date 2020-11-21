TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $53,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 269,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 985,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,683 shares of company stock worth $3,744,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $45.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.