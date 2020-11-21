TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $48,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,632 shares of company stock worth $14,690,110. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

