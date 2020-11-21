TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $60,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

