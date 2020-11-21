TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fastenal worth $54,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,211.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 390,026 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Fastenal by 297.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 205,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fastenal by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 146,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

