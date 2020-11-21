TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89,006 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $46,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

