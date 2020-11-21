TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,962 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $59,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

HUM opened at $406.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

